Anambra Central: Appeal Court upholds Sen. Ekwunife’s election

The Appeal Court, Enugu Division on Friday, upheld the election of Sen. Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The court dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sen. Victor Umeh, against the election of Ekwunife.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Ignatius Agube, the court held that it was not the business of the APGA candidate to challenge the nomination of a PDP candidate.

Agube also held that the appellant could not prove its case of non-compliance to electoral rules by the respondent, adding that the appellant failed to provide convincing witnesses to prove his claim.

“The court holds that the appeal lacks merit and we uphold the earlier tribunal’s judgment.

“The appeal is just unnecessary, it cannot stand,’’ the judge said.

It would be recalled that the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka had earlier upheld the election of Ekwunife.

However, Umeh further dragged Ekwunife to the appeal court. (NAN)