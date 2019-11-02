Insecurity: We’ll bring back those who fled Plateau – Lalong

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has said his administration is working assiduously to bring back those who fled the state as a result of crisis.

Lalong disclosed this on Friday during the inauguration of Plateau State Investment and Economic Summit and Glorious Stars Planning Committees, held at Government House Rayfield, Jos.

“Now that we have attained substantial stability and restored confidence, we have to open up to the world and bring back people who left Plateau either due to crisis or other considerations, as well as welcome new people who are eager to come to the state because of its natural attraction.

“We are optimistic that we shall revive the economic fortunes of our state and provide job opportunities for our people in line with our ‘Next Level Vision’ focusing on our areas of comparative advantage which include tourism, agriculture and mining.”

Lalong said his administration has decided to host an Economic and Investment Summit to bring together businessmen who fled the state at the peak of crisis in the state and to explore business opportunities inherent in the state.

“We have spent most of our time in the last four years to restore peace to the state and tackle crime and criminality. To the glory of God and with the cooperation of all citizens and other stakeholders, we can say we have largely succeeded.”

Lalong said with the level of peace attained so far, the state is interested in identifying and recognising individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to the development of Plateau State.