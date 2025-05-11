Data obtained from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that Anambra and Lagos states have the majority among the 80 suspects being interrogated by the police for their involvement in 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) malpractices.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a press briefing at JAMB headquarters in Abuja on Friday said new methods of exam fraud were observed during the registration and examination processes.

He said the new methods include identity and biometric frauds involving combined thumbprints of candidates and impersonators at registration points in connivance with some CBT centres, double registration, and attempted substitution of self by candidates.

According to the data, Anambra had the highest number, with 14 suspects arrested for 13 cases of impersonation and one picture mismatch.

Lagos follows with nine suspects arrested for cases of impersonation, spying, and possession of mobile phones.

Other states with notable arrests include Delta with eight suspects for impersonation, Kano with seven suspects for impersonation and mobile phones possession, and Kaduna with six suspects for impersonation and mobile phone possession.

Additionally, six suspects were arrested in Rivers for impersonation, possession of mobile phone and calculators, while Ebonyi and Enugu had five suspects each for impersonation.

Oloyede had also on Friday disclosed that a blind candidate hired a fellow blind man as an impersonator to sit the 2025 UTME on his behalf.

According to him, the blind impersonator is an undergraduate.

The 2025 UTME results were officially released to the public on Friday.

Ahead of the release, JAMB provided statistics on the performance of the 1.9 million candidates who participated in the exam. The figures show a staggering outcome as over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200, which is considered the average benchmark.

The UTME, which is scored over a total of 400 marks, tests candidates across four core subjects. While the Use of English is mandatory for all, candidates are allowed to choose three other subjects relevant to their intended course of study.