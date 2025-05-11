Fear and uncertainty have gripped parts of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State following fresh threats from notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, who has reportedly forced residents of Bafarawa town to flee their homes.

This is as the state police command said it has deployed personnel to the troubled areas.

According to local sources, the bandit kingpin has also issued an ultimatum to neighbouring villages of Kamara, Arume, and Kagara, warning residents to vacate their communities by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday or face violent consequences.

Isa LGA is among the areas most affected by banditry in Sokoto State, with Bello Turji being a central figure in the wave of attacks that have plagued the region.

The latest developments according to a source from one of the affected villages, have triggered widespread panic and displacement, as families abandon their homes in fear of impending attacks.

Multiple sources within the affected areas lamented the lack of a robust government response, expressing concern over what they described as a “seeming protection” of Turji by unidentified actors.

They called for a unified and decisive response from both state and federal authorities to end the bloodshed and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“This is beyond just another attack. These threats are calculated and organized. If nothing is done, more communities will fall under siege,” a resident who fled Bafarawa told our correspondent.

In addition to Bafarawa, other villages reportedly affected by similar threats include Surudubu, Gebe, Tsullawa, and Garin Fadama, among others. These communities now face an uncertain future amid escalating insecurity.

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the deployment of personnel to the troubled areas.

“Although we have not received any formal report regarding the incident, we have deployed officers to the area over the past three days,” Rufai said.

“The security operatives are on the ground and are prepared to tackle any threat to peace and security.”

As tension continues to mount, residents and civil society organizations are calling for urgent and coordinated intervention to prevent further loss of life and displacement in the region.