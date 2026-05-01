The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has suspended a priest, Reverend Ifunaya Maduka, from office as Vicar of St Paul’s Parish, Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Maduka was suspended for six months without pay by the church over alleged fake miracles and arrangee prophesies and his involvement in “practices grossly unbecoming” of an ordained priest of the Anglican Communion.

The church under the leadership of Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo (Bishop on the Niger), accused the priest of performing “arranged and manipulated” prophecies and miracles by involving people he knows and pays for the act while presenting such acts as genuine prophetic manifestations of God.

In a suspension letter signed by the Bishop of the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, it was stated that when the priest was confronted with evidence of doing “arrangee miracles and prophecy”, he admitted his involvement in such an unholy practice.

In the letter, titled, “Suspension from office as Vicar of St. Paul’s Parish, Nteje”, was dated April 27 and obtained by our correspondent in Awka, on Thursday.

It read, “Greetings in the name of our risen Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. It has come to our attention, with deep sadness and grave concern, that you have been involved in practices grossly unbecoming of an ordained Priest of the Anglican Church.

“Specifically, credible and verifiable reports have been brought before us alleging that you engaged in arranged and manipulated prophecies by involving persons whom you induced or paid for that purpose, while presenting such acts as genuine prophetic manifestations from God.

“When you were confronted with the evidence made available to us, you admitted your involvement in the said unholy practice. This development is particularly troubling because you had previously been commended to us as a priest of sufficient knowledge, good conduct, and sound doctrine.

“In order to be doubly assured, we personally engaged you on several occasions concerning your ministerial conduct and practices. On each occasion, you maintained that your ministry was in accordance with the teachings of Christ, the Holy Scriptures, and the ethos of the Anglican Church. However, the recent revelations before us show that those assurances were false and misleading.

“From the evidence available to us, your conduct raises grave ecclesiastical, moral, and disciplinary concerns, including involvement in false prophecy, abuse of the name of God, deception of the faithful and the general public, and conduct capable of amounting to obtaining money under false pretence. Such actions are wholly inconsistent with the calling, character, and sacred responsibilities of an ordained minister of the Gospel.

“You are fully aware that the Church does not condone evil, nor does it harbour any conduct that contradicts Christian doctrine, Anglican discipline, moral integrity, and the ethical standards expected of the clergy.

“Your actions have brought dishonour to the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, grieved the Holy Spirit, abused sacred trust, ridiculed the image of the Diocese, and given occasion for the enemies of the Church to speak reproachfully against the body of Christ.

“Consequently, after serious thought, prayerful consideration, and in the interest of discipline, order, and the integrity of the ministry, we hereby suspend you from your office as Vicar of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Nteje, for a period of six months, without pay, with immediate effect.

“You are hereby directed to hand over all church properties, records, documents, keys, funds, and any other items helonging to the Parish or Diocese in your possession to the People’s Warden.

“You are also required to vacate the church premises within four days from the date of this letter. . Furthermore, within the next one month, a disciplinary panel shall be constituted to investigate the matter more fully and determine any further action that may be necessary in accordance with the discipline and regulations of the Church.

“May the Lord have mercy upon you, grant you true repentance, and give you grace to amend your ways and serve Him henceforth with a sincere and faithful heart.”