Former Adamawa State governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani, on Friday formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), marking her latest political move ahead of the 2027 election.

Her defection comes nine months after she left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking shortly after receiving her NDC membership card, Binani attributed her decision to what she described as the party’s commitment to structured governance and the influence of her political base.

She said, “I believe many Nigerians are asking why I decided to join the NDC. The answer is quite simple. After carefully studying the party’s constitution, I saw a strong commitment to structured, policy-driven governance.

“Some may point out that just nine months ago, I was at another party. Let me say clearly that I will never condemn where I came from. Politics is dynamic and often local in nature, and decisions are made based on prevailing realities.

“However, my foremost priority has always been the interest of my supporters. About nine months ago, we collectively made the decision to join our former party. But over time, for reasons best known to them, my supporters felt it was necessary to move on. They took the initiative and urged me to join the NDC.”

According to her, the initiative to join the NDC came from her political base, which had already made significant inroads into the party before she formally joined.

She emphasised the central role of her supporters in her political journey, describing them as the driving force behind her achievements and expressing deep gratitude for their loyalty.

“In fact, before I made my final decision, they had already made significant progress within the party. Today, Adamawa State boasts of having the highest number of registered NDC members. I always say that no individual can succeed in politics alone. It is the supporters who drive the process, build the foundation, and sustain the journey.

“Everything I have achieved in politics is because of their unwavering support, and I remain deeply grateful. At this point, I want to sincerely thank the National Working Committee of the NDC for opening its doors to welcome us.

“All we ask for is fairness, equity, justice, transparency, and, most importantly, the strengthening of internal democracy within the party. These are the principles that will ensure the party’s long-term success,” she said.

While welcoming Binani and her supporters, the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, described the party as an inclusive platform ready to accommodate new entrants and expand its base.

He said, “This party is open, inclusive, and ready to harness your energy, ideas, and strength. My dear sister, once again, you are welcome. As the Chairman has rightly said, the flag of leadership of the NDC in Adamawa has now been handed over to you.

“We are confident that when the party’s democratic processes are concluded, we will gather again in Adamawa to formally engage with the good people of the state and to continue building this movement together.

“Let me also extend an open invitation to all Nigerian political leaders who may have doubts about the viability, sustainability, and strength of their current political platforms. The NDC is open. We are ready to receive and work with you.”

The former Bayelsa governor also urged politicians who may be dissatisfied with their current parties to reconsider their options, stressing that no one should feel trapped or intimidated into remaining in a political platform that no longer serves their interests.

“For those who have already joined other parties and are now witnessing the realities, let me remind you. It is not too late. Do not allow anyone to intimidate or mislead you into believing that you cannot leave a political party once you have joined. That is not the law of Nigeria.

“Every Nigerian has the constitutional right to join any political party at any time—and to leave at any time. Politics is a journey. If the vehicle you boarded is no longer taking you to your destination, you have every right to step down and board a better one.

“The NDC is that better vehicle—strong, reliable, and focused on delivering results. Do not delay because delay can be costly,” he added.

Binani’s defection adds another layer to her recent political trajectory.

The former lawmaker was the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 Adamawa election, where she mounted a strong challenge against the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party, in one of the most closely watched and controversial contests of that electoral cycle.

At a dramatic point during the collation process, she was declared the winner by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu-Yunusa Ari, a move that triggered widespread outrage.

The declaration was subsequently nullified by the Independent National Electoral Commission, which also suspended the REC.

Her latest move to the NDC is expected to reshape political alignments in Adamawa State as parties begin early manoeuvres ahead of the next election cycle.