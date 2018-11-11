APC crisis: I was never arrested by DSS – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday said he was not arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos.

Oshiomhole was reacting to a report by online news platform TheCable which said the APC chairman was detained by the security agency earlier this week.

He said he “saw DSS only once and it was a conversation, not an arrest or detention”.

According to Channels Tv, giving an insight into what he discussed with the agency, the APC chairman revealed that the conversation centred around APC primaries.

He, however, said, “The question now is whether or not it is the DSS job to interfere in a political party’s issues.

“And if there’s an allegation of corruption, it is the responsibility of EFCC and ICPC.”

TheCable had reported that Oshiomhole was detained and questioned for about nine hours by the DSS on Sunday.

It said that questioning followed allegations that the APC chairman received bribes during the party’s primaries held across the country.

The online news platform added that while nothing was established against him, Oshiomhole was asked to resign his position.

He was, however, said to have resisted the pressure, stressing that he would only resign if he lost President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidence.