Osun election tribunal relocates to Abuja

The Osun Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has relocated to Abuja.

The notice of the relocation signed by the Secretary to the tribunal , Adamu Aliyu, was pasted on the information board of the tribunal in Osogbo on Saturday.

Reason for the relocation of the sittings of the three-man panel to Abuja was not stated in the notice dated Nov. 9.

The one-paragraph notice read: “This is to inform the general public that the sitting of the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has been relocated from High Court of Justice Complex , Osogbo, to FCT High Court No. 24, Apo, Abuja .”

Adamu disclosed that both parties involved in the case asked the tribunal to relocate to Abuja for security reasons.

“Yes, it is true that the tribunal has been relocated to Abuja.

“Both parties (APC and PDP) requested that the tribunal be relocated to Abuja for security reason,” Adamu said.

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, is challenging the outcome of the Sept. 22, governorship election in which Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oyetola scored 255,505 votes to defeat Adeleke who polled 255,023 votes.