APC nominates Ajimobi, others as National Officers

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the nomination of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South).

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that the party’s NWC gave the approval following Ajimobi’s nomination from the zone.

Senator Ajimobi’s emergence as the APC deputy national chairman comes more than one year after he lost his bid to return to the Senate in the February 23 polls.

Having completed his two terms as governor, Ajimobi was defeated by Senator Kola Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ibadan South senatorial district election.

Meanwhile, the APC leadership has approved the nomination of Mr Paul Chukwuma as the APC National Auditor.

According to Issa-Onilu, Mr Waziri Bulama also emerged as the party’s acting National Secretary.

He said the decision was reached during the meeting of the NWC held on January 14 at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The APC spokesman noted that the party had given notice for a replacement from the zone, following the resignation of Mr Mai Mala Buni as the APC National Secretary in May 2019 prior to his election as the governor of Yobe State.