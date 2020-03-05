Ex-Pres Jonathan felicitates with Obasanjo at 83

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

In a goodwill message Jonathan personally signed, the former President praised Chief Obasanjo, who turns 83 on Thursday, for his distinguished record of service and loyalty to the country.

Dr. Jonathan wrote: “I join your family and Nigerians from all walks of life to celebrate you as you mark another birthday.

“You are an elder statesman and patriot with a distinguished record of service, loyalty and love for our country Nigeria.

“As a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you built bridges of love and unity across the land.

“As you celebrate, my family pray that God will bless you with more years of glory, honour and sound health. Happy Birthday Your Excellency.”