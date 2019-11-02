Appeal Court sacks Jibrin, orders fresh election in Kano

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna on Friday ordered fresh election into the Kiru/Bebeji Constituency Federal Constituency seat in Kano State.

Abdulmumin Jibrin who is a former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, was declared winner of the election for the seat in February. But the result was challenged by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aliyu Datti Yako.

Yako’s petition was thrown out at the election petition but he appealed the judgement. Justice Ajoke Adepoju in delivering judgment said the election in the two local governments of Kiru and Bebeji could not stand as the final result contained in Form EC (8) E was mutilated.

Reacting to the judgement, Jibrin said he remained unshaken. Jibrin, in a statement on Friday night, faulted the court on the judgment, arguing that it was against the precedents set by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The lawmaker, who led the campaign for Femi Gbajabiamila to become the Speaker of the House, however, called for calm as he would win the rerun.