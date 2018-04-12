Archbishop of Canterbury to pray for Buhari win in 2019

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby during his visit to Abuja House London, to see President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the church would be praying for him following his declaration for a second term in office.

“You have my best wishes on your recent decision. I read your declaration speech. We are neutral as a church, but we will pray for you. Great statesmen are those who run for the good of their country,” the clergyman told the President.

Welby said it was always a delight to see Buhari whom he said he had tremendous respect for.

The Archbishop presented Buhari with a copy of his recent book, “Reimagining Britain. Foundations for Hope.”

After the visit, Welby took to his Twitter handle, where encouraged people to pray for Nigeria; “Please join me in standing prayerfully with those in #Nigeria suffering from the herder-farmer conflict, the #BokoHaram insurgency and all those mourning loved ones. Pray especially for Christ’s liberating peace to be with all those in captivity.”

Buhari and Welby were joined by the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, George Oguntade; and the Secretary-General of Anglican Communion, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the senior bishop and principal leader of the Church of England, the symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion and the diocesan bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury.