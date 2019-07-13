Army decorates Adeosun, others with new ranks

The Nigerian Army on Friday, decorated the newly promoted Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu and Capt. Abubakar Danjibrin at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji in Kaduna State.

The officers were decorated by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the accelerated promotion of the officers on Tuesday on the recommendation of Buratai.

The recommendation and the promotion was in recognition of their achievements in the fight against insurgency in the northeast.

Lt.-Gen. Adeosun is the Army Chief of Training and Operations, while Maj.-Gen. Biu is the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri.

Capt. Danjibrin is of 211 Demonstration Battalion, Bauchi.

Adeosun was a Major General, Biu was a Brigadier General while Danjibrin was a Lieutenant before the special promotions.

The Permanent Secretary, Batagarawa, said the promotion of the new officers was another remarkable milestone in their carrier as well as reward for their loyalty, commitment and dedication to servcie.

She commended Adeosun for the achievements in the fight against insurgency in the north east, adding that Adeosun laid the foundation for recent feat the army had achieved.

“Your achievement in the fight against insurgency cannot be forgotten in a hurry

Biu has also made remarkable contribution to the successes of the Operation Lafiya Dole since he assumed the headship,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary commended the CoAS for his leadership in recommending the officers for promotion and his readiness to accommodate an officer of equal rank with him.

She also commended Buhari for approving the promotion of the officers.

Batagarawa, however, urged the military to do all it can to defeat all forms of insurgency in the country and congratulated the newly promoted officers.

Adeosun, while appreciating the chief of army staff for recommending him for the promotion, said he was privileged to be mentored by good hands.

He also appreciated Buhari for considering him fit and approving the recommendation that led to his promotion to the new rank.

The Lieutenant-General pledge his commitment to ensuring that the country is safe from all forms of terrorism and insurgency.