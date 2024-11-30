The Nigerian Army has released journalist Fisayo Soyombo following an intense media campaign mounted since his arrest.

The army, through the Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, had announced that the journalist was arrested during anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the South-South.

His release was confirmed by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism on Friday.

In a statement, FIJ vowed to address the Nigerian Army’s deliberate mischaracterisation to suggest an involvement in “illegal oil bunkering.”

“Our immediate concern is regarding the safety of ‘Fisayo Soyombo in view of extensive information sharing with the Army on his fieldwork during the period of his detention. We are assessing the situation and hoping that his safety will not be jeopardised after release,” the organisation said.