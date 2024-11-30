For singer Favor Anosike, aka Ugoccie, music has been more than just a passion; it’s been a gateway to working with her idols.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “One thing music has done for me is basically making me meet my idols and having the opportunity to work with them.”

Asked about the highlight of her 2024, the Man of Fire singer said, “I have had many highlights, such as doing a song with an Ogene group and also doing a song with Grammy-nominated artiste, Yemi Alade. Dropping my second EP this year was also a highlight.”

Reflecting on the significant challenges she has faced in her career, Ugoccie shared, “I tried to get funding for my first EP, but it didn’t work out. However, it didn’t stop me from putting out the project, which houses one of my still biggest songs, Man on Fire.”

She also noted that her latest single, Ifemnacho, is inspired by love.

“My new song Ifemnacho was inspired by love and the feelings that come with it. Someone called me that name during my TikTok live session, and then it came to mind. So, I started writing it. I also think people like the idea of ​​love because it’s a reality they can relate to, which makes it easy for them to create videos or online content,” she added.