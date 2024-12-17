Asharami Synergy, a leading downstream energy solutions provider, has demonstrated its commitment to community development and education by donating essential furniture to Gaskiya Junior School in Ijora, Lagos, Nigeria.

This was implemented in collaboration with Sahara Group Foundation – the social impact vehicle of global energy conglomerate, Sahara Group. The initiative is part of Asharami Synergy’s ongoing efforts to support education in communities.

The donation includes classroom desks and chairs for the JSS1 classes. Nomnso Dike, CEO of Asharami Synergy, said the project will create a more comfortable and functional learning environment and enhance student performance.

“We are delighted at the opportunity to support the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education. It has been a privilege to collaborate with the management and students of Gaskiya Junior School to deliver this project, and we look forward to future opportunities to enhance academic performance in this historic institution,” Dike said.

According to him, Asharami Synergy’s education-focused social impact initiatives have benefitted over 10,000 individuals. They focus on building capacity and providing the resources necessary to help students learn and grow sustainably.

“Education is the foundation of a brighter future, and at Asharami Synergy, we believe that every child deserves a learning environment that inspires and empowers them” he noted, adding, “This donation is not just about providing furniture; it’s a reminder to the students that their dreams are valid, and we are committed to helping them achieve their goals.”

Mrs. Sola Oladokun, Vice Principal Academic of Gaskiya Junior School, commended Asharami Synergy for the donation, noting that it would inspire students to perform better with “increased concentration and fewer distractions”.

“These desks and chairs are a game-changer for our students. It’s heartwarming to see their excitement, and as teachers, we are equally thrilled because this will make teaching and learning more effective. We are incredibly grateful to Asharami Synergy and Sahara Group Foundation for this thoughtful intervention,” she added.

Akin Moses and Chukwudi Gift, two representatives of the students who spoke at the event said the donation would increase their “desire to dream bigger and concentrate better during lessons”.

Also speaking at the commissioning, Adekanmi Adesola, COO at Asharami Synergy said: “What started as an opportunity to support the communities that host our operations has now come full circle. This donation directly impacts the lives of these students, and we are proud to bring smiles to the faces of the students and teachers.”