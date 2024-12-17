By Bolaji Israel

December marks a special time in Nigeria, a moment when people take a break from their hectic year to unwind, celebrate, and create lasting memories with loved ones.

The month is filled with vibrant arts and entertainment, including plays, musical concerts, festivals, operas, fashion shows, poetry, and various performance arts.

As the month unfolds, the atmosphere is electrified with fireworks, street carnivals, and colourful Christmas decorations, complemented by numerous year-end thanksgiving parties.

It is also a time for bonding, as Nigerians reconnect with family and friends visiting from around the world.

Recognising the significance of December, FirstBank, through its First@arts initiative, hosts the annual DecemberIssaVybe campaign.

This initiative aims to inspire and empower people to create and enjoy thrilling memories by providing fully paid access to highly sought-after concerts, shows, plays, and festivals featuring A-list entertainers.

In light of the tough economic climate, FirstBank offers a welcome relief for Nigerians looking to celebrate and have fun this December.

For over 130 years, the premier financial institution has consistently woven itself into the fabrics of the society including its massive support for festive concerts showcasing Africa’s biggest music stars, including Kizz Daniel, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Tiwa Savage and many others, creating unforgettable experiences for music lovers.

The DecemberIssaVybe campaign is all about making memories.

It provides a platform for both Nigerians and international audiences to enjoy unique experiences.

Since its inception in 2018, the FirstBankIssaVybe campaign has delivered exciting moments that people eagerly anticipate each December.

As we get into the 2024 year end season, FirstBank has curated an impressive lineup of events for maximum enjoyment through DecemberIssaVybe.

The much-anticipated campaign kicked off on Saturday, December 13, at Onikan Stadium in Lagos, featuring the sponsorship of Kenny Blaq’s Reckless Musicomedy Festival.

Through engaging social media activities, FirstBank distributed free tickets to young Nigerians and entertainment enthusiasts eager to attend the show.

The event which started in the late afternoon into the night showcased an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and music, featuring performances from DJ Neptune, Kenny Blaq, Aproko, MC Monica, OvyGodwin, and others. Attendees enjoyed a night of laughter, dancing, and vibrant energy.

The exhilarating festival merges the dynamic worlds of music and comedy, highlighting Africa’s impressive creative entertainment scene.

Alongside renowned comedians, many emerging talents were given the stage to showcase their skills, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Headlining the event, comedian and singer Kehinde Otolorin, also known as Kenny Blaq, delighted fans with a captivating combination of dance, music, and comedy.

Ahead of the event, he articulated his vision for the festival, stating, “Music and comedy have always been intertwined for me, and I aimed to create an event that highlights both in a unique way. This festival encourages people to embrace boldness and creativity while having fun.”

The festival’s theme centres around a positive interpretation of recklessness, celebrating courage, creativity, and authenticity.

FirstBank enhanced the festive atmosphere with a fun booth, where attendees engaged in trivia games, received mementos, and took photos.

Olayinka Ijabiyi, Ag. Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBank, expressed the bank’s commitment to delivering a ‘Wow December to Remember’ experience for all generations.

He noted, “FirstBank is facilitating memorable homecoming experiences this December for gatherings such as weddings, family reunions, and festivals.”

Ijabiyi emphasised FirstBank’s 130-year legacy of supporting the arts through its First@arts initiative, and he encouraged Nigerians to embrace the entertainment offerings through the DecemberIssaVybe campaign.

He stated that FirstBank is dedicated to creating memorable experiences while considering the overall well-being of its customers.

With over 500 VIP tickets available for premium events valued between N15,000 and N50,000, the FirstBank #DecemberIssaVybe and #FirstBankIssaVybe giveaway fest is set to reward customers with access to exciting events across Lagos.

Nigerians eager to join in on the festivities can follow FirstBank on social media—Facebook: First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Instagram: @firstbanknigeria, and Twitter: @firstbankngr—to stay updated on ticket giveaways and experience the vibrant party atmosphere this season.