The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Chapter, has lauded Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for reinstating staff members of the university who were unlawfully disengaged under the Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

In a statement on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, announced Okpebholo’s approval for the reinstatement of the sacked workers, describing it as a demonstration of his commitment to justice and the rule of law.

“It is to be announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the immediate reinstatement of staff of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, who were unlawfully disengaged from the service of the institution by the defunct Special Intervention Team in March 2023 under the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“It would be recalled that the staff, who were members of the Academic Staff Union of the University, were unjustly relieved of their appointment following their agitation for the payment of outstanding salaries and other entitlements owed to them,” Ikhilor said.

He said the governor’s action underscored his belief in the principles of natural justice, equity, and good conscience, assuring citizens of his commitment to correcting any injustice.

The Chairman of the AAU ASUU chapter, Dr. Cyril Onogbosele, expressed the union’s satisfaction with the governor’s decision.

“This decision aligns with justice. The new government has validated the injustice meted out to some of our colleagues who were disengaged without due process or any violation of university rules and regulations,” he said.

Onogbosele described the reinstatement as a vindication of the union’s stance on the issue, adding that it was a step in the right direction for fairness and accountability.

“Our members are happy, and we commend the state government, especially Governor Okpebholo, for this action. It demonstrates that his government stands for justice and doing what is right,” he added.

Onogbosele also indicated that the union might withdraw its ongoing legal case over the matter.

“We had to go to court after the previous administration failed to honour agreements reached during a stakeholders’ meeting in March 2023. With this reinstatement, justice has prevailed, and we will consider withdrawing the case after consultations between our counsel and the university authorities,” he said.