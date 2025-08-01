Workers at Lagos State University (LASU), including both academic and non-academic staff, have commenced an indefinite strike over unresolved welfare-related issues with the university management.

The industrial action, which began on Thursday, July 31, follows a resolution reached at an emergency congress of the university’s Joint Action Committee (JAC), a coalition of four staff unions: the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and dated July 31, 2025, the unions formally notified the university of the strike action. The letter, signed by leaders of the four unions, stated that the decision was unanimous and that the strike would continue until all their demands were met.

“Sequel to the decision reached at the Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee of the Lagos State University Staff Unions (ASUU-LASU, SSANU-LASU, NAAT-LASU & NASU-LASU) that an INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION should commence effective from Thursday 31st July, 2025, we write to notify you that the indefinite strike action has COMMENCED in Lagos State University,” the letter read.

“The strike action will be in force INDEFINITELY until all the demands of staff members are met by the appropriate authorities.

“Consequently, all members of staff of the university and its affiliate campuses (LASUCOM and LASU Epe Campus) are hereby DIRECTED to withdraw their services and vacate their official duty post with immediate effect.”