Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has urged the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) to explore implementable frameworks that would guide both federal and state governments in achieving procurement systems that are fair, competitive, transparent, and development-oriented.

While declaring open a two-day NIQS national workshop/ induction held in Enugu, Mbah stated that the NIQS should be a leading voice in shaping ethical and professional conduct within the environment, describing them as gatekeepers of integrity in project delivery.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, he stated that the contributions of Quantity Surveyors in cost control, project monitoring, value engineering, and management are essential to the nation’s efforts for infrastructural and economic transformation.

The governor described the theme “Standardiding Procurement Excellence: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency Through the Nigerian Bureau of Public Procurement’s Standard Bidding Documents (SBD)” as timely, saying it resonates deeply not only with the aspirations of the Nigerian people but also with the current national and sub-national efforts to institutionalise transparency, eliminate leakages, and enhance value for money in public projects.

“By focusing on the standardisation of procurement processes, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors is contributing meaningfully to the retooling of our governance culture, anchored on accountability and results-based management.

“I must acknowledge and applaud the NIQS for maintaining a leading voice in shaping ethical and professional conduct within the built environment.

“Quantity Surveyors are more than cost estimators. You are gatekeepers of integrity in project delivery, critical players in ensuring that infrastructure investments are value-driven, cost-effective and resilient.

“Your contributions in cost control, project monitoring, value engineering, and management are indispensable to the national drive for infrastructural and economic transformation,” he said.

He also commended the Nigerian Bureau of Public Procurement and all other partners for their role in shaping the national conversation.

Mbah described Enugu State as “a rising frontier for innovation, professional excellence, and service-driven governance,” emphasising that the government has made public financial management reform a core component of its development strategy.

“Let me restate, for emphasis, that our entire governance processes are defined by the highest levels of accountability. This governance philosophy is not mere lip service; it has been wholly internalised.

“Our administration is vigorously pursuing digital procurement systems, budget transparency, and performance-based financing, all geared towards eliminating waste and aligning our resources with measurable outcomes.

“We are guided by the belief that governance must be lean, smart, and impactful. This is why we deeply appreciate this workshop, its timing, its relevance, and its location.

“We see your presence here as a validation of Enugu’s growing reputation as a centre for professional excellence and policy innovation. Whether in academia, healthcare, ICT, or infrastructure delivery, our state is open for collaboration, investment, and knowledge exchange.

“We stand ready to serve as a national hub for strategic dialogues such as this – where professionals can engage, reform can be championed, and progress can be sustained,” Mbah said.

He thanked the NIQS for its tireless efforts in promoting national development.

NIQS President Kene Nzekwe said the conference theme resonates deeply with the profession, stressing that it plays a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and value for money in procurement processes.

“The Nigerian Bureau of Public Procurement Standard Bidding Documents provides a framework for achieving these objectives, and we are excited to explore its applications and best practices,” he said.

Nzekwe noted that the workshop will create the necessary atmosphere for greater synergy with the Bureau of Public Procurement.

He thanked Mbah, wife of the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Ezinne Catherine Oyeme, the Keynote Speaker and Director-General of the Bureau, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, the speakers, and all participants for their contributions to the workshop.

The President said, “The siting of the event in the historic coal city of Enugu was not an accident, but rather an acknowledgement of the monumental strides of the number one citizen of the state.

“The development and growth of any country or state is highly dependent on its level of infrastructure development and the commitment of the leadership to continue to ensure infrastructure delivery.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (Rtd.), observed that the non-adherence to standards had been a major national malaise, particularly in issues of procurement, making it difficult to win and sustain the confidence of investors, banks, contractors and foreign direct investments.