ASUU strike: Education, finance ministers to meet union today

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, will on Wednesday (today) meet with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Abuja over its two-week warning strike.

Our correspondent learnt that the meeting would focus on the 2009 agreement and the 2019 Memorandum of Action and enrolment into the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System which has brought controversy over the payment of February salaries of the lecturers,.

The Federal Ministry of Education’s spokesperson, Mr Ben Goong, confirmed the meeting on Tuesday to our correspondent.

He said, “The Minister of Education and the Minister of Finance are meeting with ASUU tomorrow (Wednesday) and the education minister is likely to address a press conference thereafter. The meeting will be either in our ministry or in finance.”