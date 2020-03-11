Makinde signs Amotekun bill into law, warns criminals

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday signed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill 2020 for the Establishment of Amotekun Corps into law.

The House of Assembly on March 3 passed the bill and forwarded it to the governor for his assent.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, had earlier indicated that the signing of the bill would be speedy since it borders on common interest.

The signing ceremony took place at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde warned criminally-minded elements to stay away from the state and the entire South-West, saying Amotekun would help tackle criminal activities in the geopolitical zone.

He said, “History has been made because Amotekun law is now in force in Oyo State. It had been a long and tortuous journey. It started since July last year. In reality, things don’t happen overnight. You have to plan, engage, seek alignment and then execute. These were exactly what happened here.

“The governors of the South-West zone met with the stakeholders. We have to secure our people. This is not a replacement for the existing traditional security agencies, but we have to secure our people. Amotekun is to complement the efforts of the federal security agencies.

“Amotekun has come to stay. You don’t have to be afraid if you are not criminally-minded. Join hands with us to have a secure environment.”