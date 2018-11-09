Atiku approves N33,000 minimum wage for staff

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has approved for all of his staffs in his corporation, N33,000 as minimum wage.

The managing director of the Atiku owned, Gotel Communications, Mohammed El-Yakub, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

The Gotel Communications based in Yola.

“The N33,000 new salary scale, which takes effect from November 2018, includes domestic servants and all categories of workers on the former vice president’s payroll,” El-Yakub said.

This is following the recommendation of the proposed N30,000 as minimum wage by the tripartite committee set up by the Federal Government on Wednesday.

Abubakar on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be trusted to implement the proposed N30,000.

In a statement issued by his media office, the presidential hopeful said Buhari, who is known for ‘flip-flopping’ may not have the political will to implement the new wage which he said does not even translate to a ‘living wage’.

It said Buhari has failed to note that the workers are the goose that ‘lay the golden eggs’ which members of his administration are enjoying. It added that the government has become synonymous with flip-flopping in policy implementation.

However, Buhari said while receiving the Tripartite Committee’s report on the Review of the National Minimum Wage on Wednesday that he will transmit an Executive bill (on National Minimum Wage) to the National Assembly for its passage within the shortest possible time and that he is committed to new minimum wage

“Our plan is to transmit the Executive bill to the National Assembly for its passage within the shortest possible time.”

“I am fully committed to having a new National Minimum Wage Act in the very near future.”