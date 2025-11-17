Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, describing it as another tragic reminder of the country’s worsening insecurity.

Atiku, in a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, said he was devastated by the incident, which claimed the life of the school’s Vice-Principal and led to the abduction of several female students.

He wrote, “I am devastated by the news of the tragic attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, which claimed the life of the Vice-Principal and led to the abduction of innocent students. This is yet another reminder of the worsening insecurity in our nation.”

He also condemned the killing of an All Progressive Congress, chieftain, Umar Moriki, and the mass abductions in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where entire families, including women and children, were kidnapped.

“These acts of barbarity have no place in a civilised society,” he said.

Atiku further lamented the continuing violence in Plateau, Benue, and other states, saying many communities were being torn apart.

He noted that residents of Shanono LGA in Kano State were fleeing their homes out of fear, reflecting a national security crisis that had reached an intolerable level.

“Nigeria cannot continue on this path. I call on the Federal Government to urgently review and strengthen its security architecture, deploy adequate personnel across vulnerable communities, and intensify intelligence-led operations. Our citizens deserve protection, dignity, and peace—nothing less,” he added.

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that gunmen attacked the Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in the early hours of Monday, killing at least one staff member and abducting an unspecified number of students. A school guard was also injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force and the military have launched an intensive search-and-rescue operation to recover the abducted students.

In a post on the Nigeria Police Force WhatsApp channel on Monday, the police confirmed the incident, explaining that tactical units deployed to the school engaged the assailants in a gun duel, but the bandits had already whisked the students away to an unknown location.

According to the statement, operatives from the command’s tactical unit, in collaboration with the military and other security agencies, have been deployed to comb bandit routes and nearby forests with the aim of rescuing the students and apprehending the perpetrators.

“In light of this regrettable incident, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, reiterated the command’s unwavering determination to safeguard the lives and property of residents. He appealed to the public to remain calm, vigilant and continue supporting police operations to maintain peace and stability,” the statement added.