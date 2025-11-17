Gunmen have abducted 25 girls from a boarding school in northwestern Nigeria, according to police.

The attack took place at 4am on Monday local time, leaving one staff member dead and another injured.

The attack claimed the life of the school’s Vice-Principal.

Police spokesperson Nafi’u Abubakar Kotarkoshi said the assailants were armed with “sophisticated weapons” and exchanged fire with guards before abducting the girls.

He said teams were searching suspected escape routes and surrounding forests to find the abducted students and perpetrators.

The boarding school is in Maga, in Kebbi state’s Danko-Wasagu area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abductions.