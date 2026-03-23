Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the authorities to release all political detainees, warning that no Nigerian should be held in custody for their political beliefs.

Atiku made the disclosure on his X platform on Monday, following his return from Umrah (lesser Hajj) on Saturday night. He stated that he led a delegation on a solidarity visit to the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The former Vice President specifically mentioned the detention of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, urging the government to release him and all others held on political grounds.

“Following my return to the country from Umrah, I led a delegation on a solidarity visit to Abubakar Malami, SAN. I wish to serve notice to the authorities detaining former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and all other political detainees to release them henceforth. No one should be detained simply because they do not share the same ideology or political platform with the government of the day,” Atiku wrote.

The statement underscores growing concerns over the detention of political figures in the country and adds to ongoing debates about the treatment of opposition leaders under the current administration.