The Kwara State Government has confirmed an explosion in the Woro community of Kaiama Local Government Area, raising fresh security concerns in the area already struggling with previous attacks.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the incident on a popular WhatsApp platform on Monday.

He said the explosion involved an Improvised Explosive Device that detonated along a road some distance from the community on Monday morning.

“The IED incident occurred on a road a distance from Woro. The device went off as a vehicle rode past it on Monday morning,” Ajakaye stated.

He disclosed that the blast led to the instant death of a male victim, while a woman and her child, who were in the vehicle, were affected.

“Sadly, the man died instantly, while his passenger, a woman travelling with a little child, sustained injuries,” he said.

Ajakaye added that the injured woman has been taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention and is responding positively, while the child escaped unhurt.

The confirmation has thrown residents into renewed panic, as the community remains on edge after previous attacks.

Also speaking on the development, the Special Assistant on Media to the Kaiama Local Government Chairman, ZulQharnain Shero Musa, said the explosion caused casualties, though the exact number of victims is not yet certain.

“There was an explosion around Woro this morning. The explosion claimed lives, though the number of casualties is not yet confirmed,” Musa said.

He added that preliminary reports suggest the IED may have been planted by suspected insurgents.

“A car drove over an IED. We believe it was planted by Boko Haram members,” Musa explained.

The PUNCH reports that the latest incident comes weeks after a deadly February assault on the Woro community, which left several residents dead and many others injured during a violent incursion by suspected armed groups.

During that attack, gunmen reportedly stormed the community in the early hours, firing sporadically and forcing residents to flee, while homes and valuables were destroyed. Punch