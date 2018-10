Atiku zones SGF slot to South West – Gbenga Daniel

The Director General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Chief Gbenga Daniel, o Sunday said the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) would go to the South West, if Atiku emerged winner of the presidential elections in 2019.

Daniel, a former governor of Ogun, made the declaration in an interactive session with newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Atiku’s running mate, Mr Peter Obi hails from the South East.

“We need to understand that the candidate has control over who becomes his running mate during the election and who becomes the SGF if he wins.

“The decisions on major offices are being given serious consideration and no zone or region will be marginalised.

“The offices of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Reps will be decided after the polls and based on what plays out in both houses.

“Aside from major slots, I think what is paramount to the people of the South West is restructuring of the country, which Atiku is very serious about.

“So the issue for the South West is not personality or slot issue per say because personalities come and go but restructuring Nigeria is significant and more symbolic than zoned offices,” he said.

On Atiku’s manifesto, Daniel said that it would be published as soon as the campaigns kick off.