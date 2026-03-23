Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi could face disciplinary action from the English Football Association following his goal celebration during Forest’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Nigerian international came off the bench to score Forest’s third goal, marking only his second strike of the season, and removed his jersey to reveal a shirt reading, “God is the greatest.”

The 28-year-old received an automatic yellow card for taking off his shirt, but further sanctions could follow due to the message displayed. While it is a personal expression of faith, the act may conflict with FA and Premier League rules.

“Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo,” the regulation reads. “For any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, the national football association, or by FIFA.”

Awoniyi’s situation is viewed as less serious despite the possible scrutiny because the message was religious rather than political. Instead of imposing a more severe punishment, officials may give a formal warning or a small fee.

The striker’s celebration came amid a dominant Forest performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving Spurs under increasing relegation pressure.