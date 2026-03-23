Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Adeleke Davido, popularly known as Davido, has unveiled his first-ever festival, “Davido & Friends,” set to take place at the Crystal Palace Bowl on Friday, August 14, 2026.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, the artist, also known as OBO, declared, “For the first time ever, I present to you… Davido & Friends Festival.

“It’s going down at Crystal Palace Bowl on August 14th.”

The event forms part of the “Palace Bowl Presents” series, an eclectic summer festival lineup at the outdoor venue in South London.

It is scheduled to run from July 31 to August 16, 2026.

Davido will headline and curate the full-day lineup on August 14.

The show is expected to feature a selection of “friends” yet to be announced.

The announcement comes months after Davido’s 2025 tour to promote his fifth studio album, 5IVE, across Africa and Europe.

The multiple award-winning singer held 5IVE Tour performances across several cities, including Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos, from October to December.