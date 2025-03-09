The family of the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, has faulted former military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s claim that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election was the responsibility of the late General Sani Abacha.

Mohammed, the son of Abacha, in a statement on Sunday, maintained that Babangida, in his autobiography titled “A Journey in Service,” missed the opportunity to make history by providing a truthful and objective account of past events.

The Abacha family minced no words in stating that “honesty, sincerity, and integrity” are virtues not commonly associated with Babangida.

The family stated unequivocally that Gen. Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time the June 12 election was annulled.

The family asserted that the decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government.

The family contended that any attempt to shift this blame onto Gen. Abacha, who was a senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts.

The family urged Nigerians to be wary of revisionist narratives that seek to manipulate public perception for personal or political reasons.

“The memory of our late father and leader, General Sani Abacha, must not be tarnished by baseless accusations meant to absolve those who were truly responsible,” the family noted.

“Furthermore, we wish to emphasise that despite this unfortunate attempt to shift blame, General Sani Abacha remained a true and loyal friend to General Ibrahim Babangida up to the time of his death. He was a man of unwavering commitment to his comrades.

“We also find it necessary to state that at the time General Babangida’s life was under threat, it was General Abacha who came to his rescue, ensuring his safety.

“We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to the many Nigerians who have risen in defense of General Sani Abacha in an effort to set the record straight. Your unwavering commitment to truth and historical accuracy is deeply appreciated, and we acknowledge the outpouring of support from those who refuse to allow history to be distorted.

“As we reflect on Nigeria’s history, we acknowledge General Sani Abacha’s time in leadership and the role he played in the nation’s development. His contributions, like those of past leaders, remain part of our country’s history. We believe that history is best judged with fairness and objectivity.”