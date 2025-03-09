The political crisis in Rivers State took a new turn on Sunday as Governor Siminalayi Fubara invited the Amaewhule-led members of the House of Assembly to a meeting.

This was contained in a letter issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, and sent to newsmen.

The letter, addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule was titled “Meeting Between the Governor of Rivers State and the Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

Danagogo stated that the meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 10, 2025, became necessary following the Governor’s receipt of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgement.

The letter stated that discussions would focus on providing a space for the lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to hold their sittings, as well as the presentation of the 2025 budget, among other matters.

The statement read: “I hereby write, in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5 March 2025, to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court judgement and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues — the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly — to a meeting to discuss:

“Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings, payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members;.

“Presentation of Budget and sundry matters. Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt. Hon. Speaker and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor as follows:”

According to the statement, the meeting will take place at 10 am on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Many thanks, Sir, as we look forward to your kind attendance with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State,” the letter concluded.