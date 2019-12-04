Babcock graduate emerges overall best student at Law School

Babcock University graduate, Mayowa Abiru, has emerged the overall best student at the 2019 Bar Examination of the Nigeria Law School.

Abiru, who graduated with a Second Class Upper credit from Babcock, is one of the 10 alumni of the university who scored a first class grade at the Law School’s Bar examination.

With this feat, Babcock University ranked third among universities that produced the highest number of students with First Class at the Law School Bar examination, this year.

For his outstanding performance, Abiru went home with 11 awards. They include the Council of Legal Education Star Prize, Most Promising Graduate Student of the Year, Prize for First Class, Overall Best Student, Overall Best Male Student, Student of the Year, Overall Best in Corporate Law, Best Student of the Year, and 3rd Prize in Ethics Skills.

The President and Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof Ademola Tayo has congratulated the students and their faculty for the feat, noting that the institution would continue to strive for excellence in every aspect of her programmes.

“It is for this reason that the university was founded to be an academic entity of excellence, offering value in cutting-edge and functional education to her students,” Tayo said.

The Dean of the Babcock School of Law and Security Studies, Prof Deji Olanrewaju, who was also present at the call to bar ceremony, held in Abuja last Thursday, said, “Babcock remains committed to the Adventist philosophy of holistic education and transformational leadership.”