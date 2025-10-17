Armed bandits on Thursday ambushed a team of security operatives along the Gusau–Funtua Road in Zamfara State, killing eight personnel in a deadly confrontation.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Suleiman Idris Gusau, told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna that the attack would not derail the ongoing offensive against banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

According to him, while the state government deeply regrets the loss of the gallant officers, security forces remain resolute and are intensifying coordinated operations across identified flashpoints to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Yes, there was an attack that led to the unfortunate death of eight security personnel. But this will not affect the progress already made in restoring peace to Zamfara. Government and security agencies are fully committed to ending the menace of banditry once and for all,” Idris Gusau stated.

Residents in parts of Tsafe and Maru local government areas reportedly heard heavy gunfire during the encounter, as joint security teams moved in to repel the attackers.

Security sources said reinforcements have since been deployed to the affected area to prevent further incursions and to pursue the fleeing bandits.

The attack comes amid renewed military operations aimed at dismantling terrorist camps and restoring normalcy to Zamfara and neighboring states in the North-West, long plagued by banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling.

Despite occasional setbacks, the state government maintains that coordinated efforts between the military, police, and local vigilantes have yielded significant results in recent months, with many bandits neutralized and several hostages rescued.