Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted 23 pupils and the wife of the proprietor of Dahallukitab Group of School in Zariagi, a settlement near Kabba Junction along the Lokoja–Okene road in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday night, saw the assailants storm the school premises—an institution that also serves as an orphanage—firing sporadically before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination.

Residents said the incident began around 10:30 p.m., throwing the quiet community into panic.

“It was shocking. We started hearing gunshots from that area late in the night,” a resident of a neighbouring village, who requested anonymity, said.

“This morning, we heard that the gunmen attacked the orphanage and school, abducting pupils, the proprietor’s wife, and some staff.”

The Kogi State Government condemned the attack, describing it as both unfortunate and avoidable.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed that 15 of the abducted pupils had been rescued through the intervention of security agencies.

“The incident occurred late on April 26, 2026, when unknown gunmen invaded the premises and abducted 23 pupils alongside the wife of the proprietor,” the statement said.

Fanwo added that security operatives, led by the Nigeria Police Force and supported by other agencies, responded promptly, leading to the rescue of some of the victims.

Efforts, he said, were ongoing to secure the release of those still in captivity.

He commended the security agencies for their gallantry and swift coordination, noting that their response helped limit the scale of the attack.

The government, however, expressed concern over the proliferation of unregistered schools and orphanages in isolated locations, warning that such facilities are vulnerable to security threats.

“Operating orphanages and schools in remote areas without proper registration and notification to authorities poses serious risks, especially in the current security climate,” the statement added.

“Such practices not only undermine safety standards but also expose innocent children to avoidable dangers.”

The state government urged operators of similar institutions to comply with regulatory requirements and engage relevant authorities for proper security assessment and protection.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kogi State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, were unsuccessful, as calls and text messages were not returned. – Daily Trust.