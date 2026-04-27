The Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed Murtala Garo as the new deputy governor of the state following his successful screening.

The confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of an ad hoc committee during Monday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee and Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Bello, said the nomination of Garo followed the resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

He explained that the screening was conducted in line with Section 191(3)(c) of the 1999 Constitution which empowers the Assembly to approve a nominee in the event of a vacancy.

According to the committee, the nominee underwent a comprehensive screening process, including an extensive question-and-answer session covering his educational background, professional experience, understanding of governance, and vision for the state.

His credentials were also verified.

The committee, as reported by Daily Trust, noted that Garo demonstrated a clear understanding of the responsibilities of the office and presented a workable vision to support the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf in delivering on its mandate.

Based on its findings, the committee recommended his confirmation, which was subsequently adopted by the House.

Following the adoption, Speaker Falgore put the decision to the floor, and members unanimously approved the nomination, formally confirming Garo.

The Special Adviser to Governor on Information, Ibrahim Adam, confirmed the development in a statement on his Facebook page.

He said, “Kano State House of Assembly has finally screened and approved Hon. Murtala Sule Garo nominee as Deputy Governor as requested by Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf.”