The Lagos residence of award-winning Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been ravaged by a devastating fire.

The inferno, which swept through the multi-million naira property, reduced valuable possessions to ashes, leaving the beloved actress heartbroken.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Wednesday night, Aigbe expressed profound gratitude that no lives were lost, despite the immense loss in a video post.

“Devastated, but I thank God no life was lost. It is well,” she wrote, drawing an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike.