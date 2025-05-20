Nigerian singer and politician, Bankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, has earned a Master’s degree in Policy Management from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., USA.

He announced this in a post accompanied by photos from his graduation on Instagram on Tuesday.

In his post, Banky, who welcomed a second child with his wife, Adesuwa, revealed how the past few years stretched him as he juggled full-time graduate studies, a fellowship on Capitol Hill, and parenting two young children in the United States.

He wrote, “I am thankful to share that I have just earned my Master’s degree in Policy Management (some institutions call it an MPA – Master’s of Public Administration).

“I’m grateful to have been able to study at one of the greatest schools on the planet for Public Policy – #georgetownmccourtschool #georgetownuniversity.

“I’m even more grateful that we welcomed our 2nd child – Hezekiah Oluwadarasimi Wellington into the world in the middle of earning this degree in Washington DC.

“Parenting 2 children in the US, while earning a full-time Master’s and serving as a Fellow on Capitol Hill all at the same time was completely exhausting, but by the grace of God, the strength of faith and the support of family, friends and mentors, we did it!”

Banky W noted that he learnt that it was impossible to pour from an empty cup and deemed it necessary to “step off the dance floor and onto the balcony… to reflect on how far you have come, who you are, and who you would like to become.

“Because success in life and leadership isn’t just about a specific destination or the journey to get there, but about who you become along the way.”

“Faith gives you the courage, resilience and power to redefine endings. What many may see as the finish line of a journey can become the starting point of the next chapter of your story,” Banky wrote.

He also hinted at returning to active engagement in life and career as he hoped that his story would inspire his fans to pursue their ambitions.

“So as I prepare to step off the balcony and return to the dance floor, I hope you take this as a sign that it’s never too late to dream a new dream, or redefine the ending of an existing one,” he concluded.

In September 2024 that Banky W relocated to the United States with his family and revealed that he will be pursuing a Master’s degree at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

In October 2024, the couple announced that they welcomed their second child in the US.

The couple who tied the knot in November 2017 had welcomed their first son, Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington, in 2021.