Bauchi governor orders political appointees back to farms

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has ordered all political appointees in the state to go back to the farm and make agriculture the driver of the state’s economic diversification.

The order was given as the state government approved N653 million revolving fund for the Bauchi Agricultural Supply Company (BASAC) as part of its efforts to ensure the continuous supply of genuine and certified fertilizers to farmers in the state at a subsidised rate.

Mohammed gave the order during weekend while flagging off the sales of fertilizer for the 2020 farming season and CPC Africa COVID-19 Palliative Support Project to Bauchi farmers at the premises of BASAC.

He emphasised that all political appointees must cultivate a farm land in line with his administration’s revolution in the agricultural sector.

He said: “In order to deepen farming culture among our elites population, I have directed the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that all members of the state executive council, commissioners and advisers cultivate a land.

“And for the purposes of emphasis, all political appointees must all cultivate a farm land without exception. I am going to carry my hoe and go to farm because I stay in Bauchi and I don’t have to go to Abuja. I have nothing to take in Abuja.

“My eyes is on the ball and I am staying here and you can testify that I have been in Bauchi for the last three months without going anywhere outside the state.”

The governor assured that all hands are on deck to implement the mandate given by the people of Bauchi.

“We are trying to make sure that the mandate given to us by the good people of Bauchi state is not played with. We must manage. We must supervise. We must rule by example.

“The commissioner of agriculture is hereby directed to ensure compliance. I will secure my own and equally farm myself. Of course, I know my deputy is a good farmer because he is the Sarkin Ayuka to the Emir of Bauchi,” the governor said. – Thisday.