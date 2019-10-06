BBOG marks 2,000 days of Chibok abduction

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) on Saturday held another sit-out in Abuja, demanding the intervention of the Federal Government for the girls’ release.

On April 14, 2014, 276 girls were abducted from their hostel at the Government Girls’ Secondary School Chibok, Borno State.

Fifty-seven girls, however, escaped within days of the abduction which took place on April 14, 2014, while 219 remained in captivity.

Five years later, an additional 107 girls returned – four of them as a result of Nigerian Military interventions, 21 released in October 2016 after negotiations with their captors, and a further 82 set free by the terrorist group in May 2017.

But 112 of the schoolgirls have yet to return.

Shoes bearing names of the abducted girls were used to draw the attention of the government and the international community to the plight of the girls, as well as all other abducted persons, including Leah Sharibu who was abducted in February 2018 in Yobe State.