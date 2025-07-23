Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has reached a crucial point. As the CBN enforces new, large capital requirements for Bureau de Change operators—N2 billion for Tier 1 and N500 million for Tier 2—the reaction from Arewa Economic Forum and industry groups is both expected and significant.

Yet, beneath the surface, the need for a robust and well-regulated BDC sector could not be more urgent.

BDC operators play an integral role in Nigeria’s retail end of the forex market. They facilitate remittances, support small-scale importers, and meet the everyday forex needs of ordinary Nigerians.

However, without adequate capital, many BDCs have remained underpowered and unable to invest in essential technologies, provide proper customer verification, or compete with unlicensed street operators.

A stronger capital base does not just signify financial heft for these operators; it signals a level of seriousness, stability, and accountability necessary to inspire trust and enable oversight.

It weeds out the undercapitalised, ill-prepared, and charlatans who have exploited the regulatory gaps for years to perpetuate illegal and damaging practices.

The informal BDC sub-sector has, for too long, operated in the shadows, providing fertile ground for money laundering, terrorist financing, and other illicit flows.

The very features that make unregulated BDCs attractive—loose customer vetting, excessive cash transactions, and insufficient record-keeping—are precisely what make them a menace to national economic and security interests.

Reports highlight how some BDCs serve as deliberate conduits for embezzled public funds and the proceeds of criminal enterprises, thereby undermining the ethical foundation of the Nigerian economy.

Large cash conversions outside formal banking channels make tracing criminal proceeds difficult, help fund terrorism and drug trafficking, and erode confidence in lawful commerce.

This cannot be allowed to continue due to the ongoing economic reforms targeted at formalising financial transactions. That things have been done the wrong way does not normalise it.

Critics of the CBN’s new recapitalisation figures are quick to cite examples from the UK, Uganda, and India, where BDC licensing is far more accessible and capital requirements are low.

Indeed, in some markets, the barrier to entry is modest, designed to encourage broad participation and financial inclusion.

However, international experience also shows that robust oversight rooted in adequate capitalisation, stringent KYC and AML protocols, and transparent ownership remains non-negotiable.

South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya have gradually tightened regulatory regimes to combat abuse, align with global anti-money laundering standards, and upgrade the professionalism of their licensed operators.

The difference is not in the principle of strong regulation, but in how fairly and intelligently it is applied.

For the reforms to succeed, regulators must strike a delicate balance. The argument that new capital levels may exclude northern and smaller operators is not without merit, but the new rules should not be misinterpreted as targeting a particular region or group, since the BDC segment has been open to all since its inception.

Policymakers must enable phased compliance, encourage regional investment vehicles, and ensure transparency in the licensing process. This ensures genuine operators are not thrown out with the bathwater, but that the system is purged of opportunists, crooks, and retrogressive actors.

The appeals for deadline extensions and ongoing dialogue are encouraging. However, the imperative remains: only operators with the capacity, integrity, and seriousness necessary to meet Nigeria’s evolving financial needs should remain in the field.

The stakes are high. If BDCs are to be true linchpins in Nigeria’s forex ecosystem—facilitators of legitimate trade and personal forex access—they must be strong, transparent, and vigorously regulated. Smaller operators can merge to form bigger entities.

This not only protects Nigeria’s economy and international reputation but also ensures BDCs can invest in the technology, staff training, and anti-money laundering practices required for the 21st century.

The recapitalisation drive is not merely a matter of financial numbers; it is about cleaning the house, elevating standards, restoring trust, and protecting Nigeria from the corrosive effects of financial crime. Nigeria deserves no less.