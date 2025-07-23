Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday cautioned and discharged a female drug offender, Isoken Arigbe, on compassionate grounds following her conviction for unlawful possession of 66 grams of methamphetamine.

Arigbe was discharged after pleading guilty to a one-count charge filed against her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

She was arrested on May 23, 2025, at the Lekki Gardens Phase 2 Junction in Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

During proceedings, the NDLEA prosecutor, Mr. A.G. Yuanyuam, told the court that the matter was for the arraignment of Arigbe, adding that the charge was ready to be read to the convict.

Yuanyuam told the court that Arigbe, without lawful authority, was found in possession of 66 grams of Methamphetamine, a drug similar to cocaine, heroin and LSD.

He said the offence committed contravened Section 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as amended.

However, Arigbe pleaded guilty to the charge, which prompted the prosecutor to review the facts of the case and tender relevant documents and exhibits.

He urged the court to convict the defendant in line with Section 356(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Justice Osiagor subsequently convicted Arigbe as charged.

Following her conviction, the prosecution applied for the final forfeiture of the sum of N534,569.16 found in the convict’s bank accounts, which he said were proceeds of the unlawful act.

The judge granted the application and ordered the sum forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In his allocutus, defence counsel, Mr. C.J. Robert, from the chamber of Uche Okoronkwo, pleaded for leniency.

He told the court that Arigbe was a first-time offender who showed remorse and had cooperated fully with the authorities by pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Robert also told the court about the convict’s deteriorating health, supported by medical reports from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, which detailed serious health conditions including abdominal complications and an enlarged heart.

Considering her fragile health, Justice Osiagor opted not to impose a custodial sentence.

He instead cautioned and discharged her, warning against a repeat offence and urging her to focus on her health.

The judge, however, ordered the forfeiture of the sum of N534,569.16 to the Federal Government.