Bendel Insurance will bounce back – Edeoghon

By Akeem Busari

Concerned stakeholders have continued to express optimism about the future of Bendel Insurance in Nigerian football.

The gunners as the once high riding team are known has continued to languish in the lower rungs of Nigerian league.

Not even the renewed interest shown by the state government in the just concluded season was enough to return the team to the NPFL.

One of the foremost football stakeholders in the state, Eromosele Edeoghon, expressed his dismay that the team’s late rally in NNL could not bring the needed ticket to the top league.

According to the CEO of Vuvuzela Football Club who spoke on the occasion of the award he received from the organisers of City Sports Merit Awards in Benin city, the state government, particularly, the deputy governor, Hon. Shuaibu Phillip, has expressed commendable interest and determination that the pride of the state regained its pride of place in Nigerian football.

” I want to state confidently that Bendel Insurance shall bounce back from the back waters of Nigerian football.

” There are concerted efforts on the parts of genuine stakeholders in the fortunes of football in the state to ensure that premier league football returns to the state, ” Edeoghon added.