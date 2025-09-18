Benue State House of Assembly has approved Governor Hyacinth Alia’s request to appoint 10 additional special advisers.

This followed the reading of the correspondence from Alia by the Speaker, Mr Alfred Emberga, during plenary on Thursday in Makurdi.

The letter stated, among other things, that the governor was seeking approval from the assembly to allow him to appoint 10 more special advisers to strengthen his administration.

It added that their roles would be to support the critical sectors and community development.

The speaker then put a question to his colleagues as to whether to approve the governor’s request or not, and they unanimously agreed that the approval be expressly granted for the appointment of 10 more advisers by the governor.

The speaker, therefore, ruled that the approval was granted and the governor could go ahead and appoint the special advisers.