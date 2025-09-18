The world’s football governing body, FIFA, has officially opened disciplinary actions against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during a 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho in March.

South African outlet, SABC Sport, reports that FIFA has levelled charges against the South African Football Association and Mokoena.

The report stated, “In a letter to SAFA dated September 15, 2025 – seen by the public broadcaster, FIFA confirmed that both the player and the association face charges of breaching several disciplinary regulations, including the fielding of an ineligible player.

“The case has been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, with SAFA and Mokoena given six days to submit their response.”

Bafana Bafana are facing charges after fielding Mokoena, who was ineligible to play in March’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

The 28-year-old midfielder had accumulated two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers – first against Benin in November 2023 and then against Zimbabwe in June 2024 – which, under FIFA rules, triggered a one-match ban.

If found guilty, Bafana Bafana could be forced to forfeit the result of the match, which would hand Lesotho a 3–0 victory on paper, while other sanctions such as fines or suspensions could also be imposed.

South Africa currently lead Group C with 17 points, but a potential deduction will see them level on points with the Benin Republic (14) and also reduce the gap between them and Nigeria to three points, leaving the chances of picking the automatic ticket open with two games to go.

Lesotho, meanwhile, will find their tally bumped up from six points to nine, but will remain in fifth position, two points behind third-placed Nigeria and fourth-placed Rwanda on 11 points each.

South Africa will face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their final two qualifiers in October.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will face Lesotho (away) and the Benin Republic (home), with the hope that South Africa slip up in either or both of their fixtures.

FIFA has recently punished Equatorial Guinea for also fielding an ineligible player, Emilio Nsue, during the qualifiers, and the decision was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.