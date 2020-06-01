PDP sweeps LG elections in Benue

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State won the local government election held in the state last Saturday.

According to the results announced by the chairman, State Independent Electoral Commission, Terso Loko, on Sunday, the PDP won in all the 23 local governments and the 276 council wards in the just concluded local government poll.

Loko explained that five political parties participated in the election.

He named the political parties to include the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labour Party, African Action Congress, Social Democratic Party, SDP and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Recall that the major opposition All Progressives Congress had on Friday announced that it would not participate in the election which it described as a ‘charade’.

He said, “Let me state here that the election was free, fair and devoid of violence and the PDP won the chairmanship in the 23 local government areas of the state and 276 council wards of the state.”