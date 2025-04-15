Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State warned that he cannot guarantee the safety of any person or group coming to the state without his knowledge.

He urged those considering such visits to reconsider their decision in their own interest and safety.

The governor also cautioned anyone planning to visit the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in the state to get prior approval from Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, before embarking on such visits.

The governor’s warning was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

The statement read: “The governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, wishes to inform the public that he is not expecting any August visitor to the state today (yesterday).

“He is currently engaged in high-profile meetings with key state actors to discuss critical issues affecting our state.

“Therefore, he strongly advises against any group or high-profile individual(s) attempting to enter the state for any kind of visit that may generate political assemblies without prior approval.

“For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the governor’s knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed.

“Also, the public is to note that all individuals or groups intending to visit IDPs in Benue State must first seek and obtain written permission from Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA.

“We urge security agents and the public to take note of this announcement and maintain peace and order in the state.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu gave marching orders to Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis in the state and establish enduring peace.

The President’s order came as a family of eight was wiped out after no fewer than 52 persons were confirmed killed and property razed in a fresh Sunday night attack on Zike hamlet in Kimakpa community at Kwall district, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This is even as Christian leaders in Plateau State are planning a protest over unending killings in the state.

Giving the order yesterday, the President also expressed profound sorrow over recent bloodshed in the state.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, stated that President Tinubu, who strongly condemned the violence, extended his sympathies to the governor, the state government and the people of Plateau State.

In his call for harmony among the people of Plateau State, the President emphasised the importance of love and unity beyond religious and ethnic lines.

He encouraged community, spiritual and political leaders within and beyond the state to unite and end the cycle of retaliatory attacks that had made life unbearable for affected communities.

The statement read: “The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease.

“I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate these crises and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts. We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough.

“Beyond dealing with the criminal elements of these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem. These problems have been with us for more than two decades.

“We can no longer ignore the underlying issues. It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution. I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.

“The Federal Government remains committed to supporting Governor Mutfwang and the Plateau State Government in promoting dialogue, fostering social cohesion, and ensuring accountability, crucial steps towards permanently resolving the conflict in Plateau.”

In the latest attack which occurred late Sunday night, a family of eight was wiped out as no fewer than 52 persons were confirmed killed and property razed in the attack on Zike hamlet in Kimakpa community at Kwall district, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Those killed have already been given mass burial.

Brig.Gen. Gakji Shipi, the Acting Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, a state-owned security outfit, who doubles as Special Adviser to Governor Mutfwang on Internal Security, confirmed the killings in Jos yesterday but could not give the number of persons killed.

“It is unfortunate; this is really a major setback to the peace process in the state. Government and security agencies are on top of the situation, and we will soon nip these ugly incidents in bud,” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association, IDA, Sam Jugo, who also confirmed the killings yesterday, said the incident happened when residents were fast asleep but were awakened by gunshots which sent them scampering for safety.

Judge said: “The leadership of Irigwe Development Association, IDA, woke up with yet another massacre at Zike hamlet, Kwall, Bassa LGA of Plateau State at about midnight of Sunday, April 13, 2025.

‘’Witnesses on the scene said sporadic gunshots were heard from multiple locations and by morning, 49 corpses were recovered at the time of this report.

“This is aside from persons injured, which has not been ascertained yet. The perpetrators, according to the residents, were Fulanis. They said there were rumours before the attacks and the security stationed in the area were notified.

“The Sector 3 Commander confirmed this allegation and mobilised his men to Kwall, but alas, the carnage still took place.

“This is in addition to the nine persons killed last week. From December 2024 to date, the Irigwe nation has recorded not less than 75 persons killed. This assault on a peace-loving people in their motherland is very provocative, vexing, and undeserving.

“What is baffling residents most is the intent of the Drone Station in Kwall which should have been deployed for reconnaissance when rumours filtered in.

“We use this medium to call on the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government to intervene before the already precarious situation snowballs into a major humanitarian catastrophe.

‘’We appeal to all Irigwe natives to remain calm during this mourning period, trusting that the security will do the needful to restore the confidence of the people.”

Also confirming the killings yesterday, the member representing Rukuba/Irigwe constituency in the State House of Assembly, Eli Ankala, described the attack as cowardly, saying “we have consistently called on the state and Federal Government to establish security outposts in vulnerable communities, but our appeals have not been met with action.

‘’If people begin to seek retribution due to government inaction, the situation may spiral out of control.”

Similarly , the Chairman of the Coalition of Plateau Youth Ethnic Nationalities, Ezekiel Bini , noted: “What we saw is tragic. An entire family of eight was massacred. The situation is heartbreaking, and many houses have been reduced to rubble.

‘’We have signed many peace agreements, but they have proven worthless. The other side never keeps their end of the deal.”

Meanwhile, a mass burial has been conducted for the deceased as survivors seek refuge in other communities.

Reacting to the latest killings in the state, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, condemned it in strong terms, describing it as unprovoked.

She said the attack was one too many, and posed an existential threat to the lives and livelihoods of the peace-loving people of the state.

“It is sad that in less than two weeks after our people were killed in the Bokkos local government, this sad and provocative incident is recurring in another community in Bassa local government.

“This is an attempt to puncture the peace that has gradually returned to the state. We urge the peaceful people of the state, particularly in the attacked community, to remain calm and equally vigilant,’’ the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Christian leaders in Plateau State are planning a protest over unending killings in the state.

A member of the planning committee and President of the Gideon and Funmi Peace Foundation, Dr. Gideon ParaMallam, confirmed the planned protest.

He said the protest, dubbed the “2nd Peace Walk Against Continuous Killings,” was aimed at demanding an end to the senseless attacks and cry for justice.

ParaMallam said: “Yes, the protest walk will be held on Monday, April 21, 2025 (Easter Monday), and the time for it is 9:00 am prompt. The Church on the Plateau, under the leadership of the Church Denominational Leaders and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Plateau State chapter, call on all Christians to arise once again in unity, grief and righteous protest.

“Between March 27 and April 2, 2025, nearly 80 innocent lives were brutally cut short in Bokkos Local Government Area. This does not include Bassa LGA and other parts of Nigeria.

‘’As a mark of honour for the dead and a cry for justice, the Church is organizing a 2nd Peace Walk to demand an end to these senseless, unprovoked and continuous attacks in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria.

“We must not be silent. We must not allow their blood to cry out unheard. We invite every Christian on the Plateau to come out en masse for this solemn but powerful procession, all dressed in black.

‘’We will gather at the PRTV Roundabout Junction in Jos, and our destination will be the New Government House, Little Rayfield, where the protesters will lay their collective grief before President Bola Tinubu through the governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

“The protest is a call for peace, justice, and security for every life on the Plateau and across Nigeria. The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Plateau State chapter, is organising the protest, urging all Christians to arise in unity, grief, and righteous protest. ‘’We have asked all Christians to wear black to church on Easter Sunday, April 20, and during the Peace Walk on Monday, April 21, black, red and white clothes.

‘’These three colours represent a visible symbol of our mourning (Black), Red (end the killings and (White) peaceful resistance to impunity.”

Also reacting to the killings yesterday, Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the killing of at least 52 people between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. last night when gunmen invaded Zike village of Bassa LGA, Plateau State. Along the way, the gunmen also razed villages and looted homes, destroying everything in their path.”

“Many of the victims of last night’s deadly attack that could not run — including children and the elderly — were slaughtered and left in pools of blood. The inexcusable security lapses that enabled these horrific attacks, two weeks after the killing of 52 people, must be investigated.”

“Issuing bland statements condemning these horrific attacks is not enough. A genuine commitment to protecting the people must be demonstrated by ensuring adequate security of lives and property, as well as ensuring justice for the victims. The consistent failure of the authorities to bring the actual suspected perpetrators to justice is emboldening impunity.”

“While President Bola Tinubu claims his government is implementing new security measures to address the rising insecurity in the country, the recent attacks in Plateau State show that whatever security measures have been implemented are not working.”

“The patterns of recent deadly attacks on the rural areas of Plateau State clearly show the Nigerian authorities have left these communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen. Nigerian authorities’ failure to tame the tide of this horrific violence is costing people their lives and livelihoods, and without immediate action, many more lives may be lost.”