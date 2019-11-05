Bianca fumes as Gov Obiano shuns Ojukwu memorial lecture

Widow of late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu, has expressed reservations over the absence of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State at the second memorial lecture of her husband.

Bianca spoke during the lecture at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obiano was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke.

Bianca, who spoke shortly after the memorial lecture delivered by Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, said Obiano was one of the greatest beneficiaries of Ojukwu’s legacy.

“Tell Obiano that there is no evil spirit at the venue of Ojukwu memorial lecture.

“This is the second time the event is holding and Obiano doesn’t want to attend by himself,” Bianca said.

She called on the governor not to erode the legacy of her late husband, especially regarding All Progressives Grand Alliance.

She thanked former Governor Peter Obi for renaming the state university after Ojukwu “who was truly a hero in life and death.”

Deputy Governor Okeke said Obiano was absent at the event due to other official engagement.

“It is unfortunate that Obiano has not attended the memorial lecture since it started last year, but that is not to say that he will not attend.

“The governor still has time in office and could still attend in future,” he said.