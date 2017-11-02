Bola Tinubu loses first son

The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has lost his first son, Jide, reports say.

The Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Chief Henry Ajomale, confirmed this to our correspondent on the telephone.

He said, “I can confirm to you that Asiwaju lost his oldest son today…”

Meanwhile, VIPs across the nation, mainly members of the APC, have taken to their social media pages to express their condolences.

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said via his verified Twitter handle, “I am left shell shocked by the news of the demise of Jide Tinubu. My thoughts and prayers are with our National leader @AsiwajuTinubu.”

“He was such a wonderful soul. Good Night, dear cousin,” said Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, who is currently representing Ikeja Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The senator representing Lagos East at the National Assembly, Gbenga Ashafa, tweeted, “My heart & prayers are with our leader Asiwaju @AsiwajuTinubu and his family at this time of grief. May the soul of Mr. Jide Tinubu R.I.P.”