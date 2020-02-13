Borno killings: Senate directs Army to set up base in Auno

A former governor of the state, who is now representing Borno Central Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, Senator Kashim Shettima, moved a motion disapproving of the incident on Thursday.

The Senate, therefore, condemned the attack and asked the authorities of the Nigerian Army to immediately set up a camp in the town to protect travellers that may be caught up in the curfew.

The Senate also held a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives during the attack.

It called on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to immediately commence the supply of relief materials to affected residents as well as the rehabilitation of the village.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was in Maiduguri on Wednesday to commiserate with the victims of the attack but was booed by the residents.